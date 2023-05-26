The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Seven (Russia Halts Greater Israel)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia did nothing as NATO bombed Serbia in 1999 and destroyed Libya in 2011. It watched NATO ignore promises not to expand eastward and not to build new military bases in Europe. After the CIA coup in Ukraine in 2014, Russia realized that it must push back to survive.

Russia had always maintained friendly relations with Syria and sold it much weaponry. The Neocon’s Greater Israel project is mostly unknown to Americans. Part of this sinister plan was an effort to destroy Syria beginning in 2011. Israel and Turkey sought to expand their borders while the Arab Gulf states wanted a secure pipeline to send natural gas to Europe. Neocons control American foreign policy so the United States supported this effort that shipped tons of arms and thousands of jihadist mercenaries to Syria to overthrow its popular government.

Russian intervention to save Syria in 2015 led to a huge power shift in the Middle East. The failed Neocon coup in Turkey, years of threats to Iran, and threats to Russia led to an informal alliance. These nations had differences in the past, but clear threats from the Israeli-America-Saudi axis of evil encouraged them to form an unofficial alliance. As a result, the Neocon plan for Greater Israel was halted, so the Neocons accelerated an ambitious plan to destroy Russia.

_________________________________

Related Tales: “The Anglo-American War on Russia”: • The Anglo-America…

“Greater Israel: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East”; Michel Chossudovsky; GlobalResearch; June 7, 2020; https://www.globalresearch.ca/greater…

“One way to counter Iran’s aggression. Change the map of the Middle East”; Fox News Opinion; Michael Makovsky; December 28, 2017; https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/one-w…

Related Tale: “Conquering the Middle East”: • Conquering the Mi…

Related Tale: “The Covert War in Syria”: • The Covert War on…

Related Tale: “The Empire’s 2016 Coup in Turkey”: • The Empire’s 2016…

“Why is Ukraine’s the West’s Fault”; John Mearsheimer; University of Chicago; September 15, 2015; • Why is Ukraine th…

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report