The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part One (1917-1991)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
A lifetime of anti-Russian propaganda taught Americans that Russians are evil people who forever foment conflict. They are shocked to learn that American troops fought in Russia to overthrow its government in 1918. Tales of the American empire produced several short videos revealing an endless war with Russia by the British and American empires that continues to this day.
_____________________________________
