The American Military Invasion of Hawaii in 1893

The US military wanted large bases in Hawaii to support dreams of an American Empire in Asia. As a result, the US Navy quietly organized a coup with the help of wealthy white land owners in Hawaii to oust its Queen and make Hawaii a US territory.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Very limp, even by your standards, Carlton Meyer. If the US military illegally occupied the islands in 1893, shouldn’t they be giving it back to the natives. Instead, all you advocate is that some parts of the island used as military bases should be given to the residents.
Oh, wait. you’re Jewish…..