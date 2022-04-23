The American Invasion of Siberia in 1918

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Even before World War I ended, the Allies found another war. Thousands of Allied troops landed at four areas around Russia to restore the monarchy and crush a populist revolution. The United States sent 8000 soldiers to Siberia, Canada sent 5000, the UK 1500, and Japan 70,000. The plan had little chance for success and troops were lucky to escape in 1920.
