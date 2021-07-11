The American Empire in Asia in the 1800s

Historians declare that the American empire began with the Spanish-American war in 1898. It really began decades earlier when the US Navy formed the East India Squadron in 1835 that grew into of the Asiatic Squadron in 1868. American warships deployed to Asia to intimidate and attack whoever interfered with American business interests. This force also established American colonies in China, Hawaii, and Samoa before the Spanish-American war.
______________________________
Related Tales:“YANGPAT: American Military Muscle in China 1854-1949”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKgrb0oggfE
“Protecting the American Opium Trade”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbMtlSCjLcc
“Teaching Japan Imperialism 1854-1896”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_zgYqi6GRo
“The US Military Attack on Korea 1871”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUW-fGRZUEA
“The American Military Invasion of Hawaii in 1893”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OP_THTzXhE
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.