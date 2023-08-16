Telegram Compromised by Western Intelligence Services

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Evidently our Telegram friend Pavel Durov is just as conveniently owned by the Deep State as Pierre Omidyar is.. from CIA-controlled website Wikipedia:*

In 2017, Pavel joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) Young Global Leaders as a representative of Finland.[11][12] Durov was naturalized as a French in August 2021 and therefore now has a European Union citizenship.[2]

Of course such cooperation with the Rulers Of the Planet pays off handsomely, especially with regard to rental real estate in the United Arab Emirates:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/johnhyatt/2023/08/14/dubais-jumeirah-islands-welcomes-a-new-billionaire/

Consider first though the western hegemonic, where US dollar dominance is first and foremost, and crazed ideologues such as John Bolton believe — and publicly state that — the western collective may ordain any foreign policy outcome. The reason why is based on the dominance of the US dollar system. Even so, that the former United States has not ever won any military conflict since Washington’s putdown of the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794 fails to make any impression on the jingo-jackass crowd of Statists and Neocons who infest the halls of power in Washington DC…

But beyond the hegemonic dominance of the dollar US, the technical basis for extant US spying and propaganda worldwide is based on the C/I CAZAB methods of thankfully deceased CIA counter-intelligence psychotic, James Jesus Angleton:

Considering that the debate between Huxley and Orwell is imperfectly compared to the conflict of ideology between Angleton and super-spy “Kim” Philby, it seems clear that just as Huxley won the debate — with regard to control of western populations — Angleton won his argument with a CIA methodology that has dominated all of western media and communications ever since, the ascendance and dominance of western media propaganda and intelligence gathering worldwide.

That leads to one further question: Does the former United States and western collective truly believe it can win its lost war versus Russia by forever leveraging and forever continuing the western propaganda narrative that Russia has already lost?

Point being that in spite of all the military debacles it has pursued (and indeed lost) since the advent of the Cold War, the western powers are so deluded to believe that they may ordain the future of the globe by western media propaganda? In other words western media fantasy ordains the reality that exists everywhere else. Meaning that the west quit its reliance on manufacturing, production, and development as a means to Pax Americana ends — despite massive US federal MIC contract budgets — decades ago. Directly in opposition to the Neocon mantra that “Might Makes Right”. Now, only western propaganda/media manipulation and intelligence gathering makes right!

Which brings us full circle.

Report:

“Telegram has been co-opted by western security services and is not a trustworthy method for communication(s). Not that anything supported by western signal / internet services is trustworthy! (Note also true of Protonmail and Instagram.) Not news. But I am attempting to locate a vpn service or forum for secure communications that is not monitored / controlled by western intelligence. Telegram does not qualify. And for now I believe none exists.”

This author could include information about individual session ID’s and their location, how they are tracked and logged, along with internet addresses, so that even when using VPN the telegram application logs all information about you and your activity on the channel. Telegram also has the ability to access your phone calls, phone logs, and record audio and video from your phone.

I do not wish to publicly reveal methods used to determine the foregoing so have only posted one screenshot related here, and note that the “instructions” in the screenshot are bogus:

Whenever telegram refers to “security” it is not about your security, but about telegram’s ability to track, log, and monitor your activity on your phone. It all adds up to one highly suspicious operation. And out of anecdotal interest, for those who use telegram, check out the “comments” feed from the Duran telegram channel on how such a feed can be subverted by misinformation/disinformation of the type the 780th brigade is typically known for.

Not a hopeful message. And the bottom line is, there is no freedom of speech in the former United States. Or in Europe. These are not “democracies” because the western collective is an assortment of totalitarian authoritarian governments (to varying degree). These governments advocate for the suppression of individual liberty and expression and by their apparent actions, advocate for the death of us all, in accordance with their Beltway masters..

*Consider as well that the wikipedia “open source” information site is controlled by the CIA according to Presidential Directive 68, as Greenwald and the founder of wikipedia describes: https://www.farsnews.ir/en/news/14020512000277/Frmer-Edir-CIA-Mderaing-Wikipedia

For a typical aside, consider the history of the Martin Bormann wiki page here …and compare to the Bormann “talk page” now!

The many deletions contested the “official” DNA and suicide report of the GDR in 1987.

Bormann “talk page” today: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Talk:Martin_Bormann

