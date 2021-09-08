in Latest, Video

Taliban Appoints Hardline Government, Seeks Absolute Control, China Russia Unimpressed

China to keep an eye on Taliban’s terrorism promises after announcement of Afghan interim govt

The Afghan Taliban on Tuesday announced key members of its new interim government, whose structure shows the Taliban want to ensure its political dominance and absolute control in the country and means the Taliban at this stage will still prioritize solving internal problems rather than responding expectations from the international community, Chinese analysts said.

Press review: New Taliban government raises concerns and Salvador bets on Bitcoin

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have formed Afghanistan’s interim government. Most of its members led the country in the first Taliban rule in 1996-2001 and are on the United Nations’ blacklist. The new cabinet is not inclusive as it does not involve other political forces.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

