Taiwan’s Election on Saturday will decide war or no-war in China.

Eric Zuesse

The election on January 13th, of Taiwan’s next leader, will choose between Lai Chin-le (Taiwan’s current ‘Vice-President’) who favors war against the mainland, versus Hou Yu-ih, who favors continuation of the ambiguous status-quo that has maintained China’s peace for decades. A less likely third option in this contest is Ko Wen-je, who could draw off enough votes away from Hou Yu-ih so as to throw the ‘election’ to Lai Chin-le, much like Ralph Nader in the 2000 U.S. Presidential ‘election’ drew off enough votes away from Al Gore so as to throw the U.S. Presidential ‘election’ to George W. Bush (which caused the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq and might even have caused the successful Saud-Bush 11 September 2001 attacks that Bush blamed on Saddam Hussein and Osama bin Laden and used as the ‘justification’ for invading Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003).

Lai Chin-le’s chosen running-mate, for ‘Vice President’, is Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s ‘Representative to the United States’ (serving as-if Taiwan were already an independent country instead of a Province of China — which it actually is — Taiwan’s virtual ‘Ambassador to the United States’), as his running mate; and, so, if Lai Chin-le, Taiwan’s current ‘Vice President’, wins, then Taiwan will be essentially owned by the U.S. Government, which requires war against China, and Taiwan will then declare itself to be an independent country, which China would then invade, and then WW III would almost certainly result if the U.S. then invades China.

The current situation, which has been the status-quo ever since 27 February 1972, is that the U.S. Government has had (and has) an agreement with China in which the U.S. says that the U.S. and China are in agreement that “there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China.” However, increasingly under both Trump and Biden, the U.S. Government has been encouraging Taiwan to break away from China; and the U.S. media’s publicized ‘experts’ on foreign affairs have been supporting and endorsing Biden’s extremely provocative actions to bring this break-away about, and to fool the U.S. public into believing that Taiwan actually is an independent country — so that Taiwan will become a colony of the U.S. empire.

So: if Lai Chin-le wins the ‘election’ on Saturday, then the danger of a war by the U.S. and its AUKUS ‘allies’ against China will skyrocket and will be higher than it has ever been. Furthermore, such a result on Saturday would immediately transform U.S.-China relations, because virtually the only danger that exists to China’s national security is the threat of an invasion by the U.S., and that threat would then skyrocket on Saturday, and China would immediately know this. Indeed: if Lai Chin-le wins, then a war between China and the U.S. — a war which has always been widely viewed to be unlikely — would suddenly appear to be likely if not inevitable. So: such an ‘electoral’ win would be a transformative event.

