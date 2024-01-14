Taiwan elections. Cameron, mastermind behind Yemen. Poland Morawiecki, Russia outflanked us. U/1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I don’t usually say this sort of thing but, having suffered David Cameron as Prime Minister, through Libya, the Panama Papers, Brexit, Pig Gate, Greensill corruption, and everything else, I wish the chinless, upper class, mentally defective, entitled grifter, a slow and painful death, in return for everything he has gifted to humanity.