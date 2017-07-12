Syrian airforce bombs terrorists in east Lebanon while Hezbollah attacks from the ground

The Syrian Arab Air force has conducted strikes in the Eastern Lebanese Beqa’a Governorate in coordination with Hezbollah forces on the ground.
Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned of a further large scale attack if the Salafist terrorist group and al-Qaeda offshoot Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham did not immediately leave the Qalamoun Mountains near the Syria-Lebanon border.
Hezbollah are readying further offensives against terrorist groups in the region in a final push to end the Salafist presence on the Syrian-Lebanese border.