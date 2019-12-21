in Links, Latest

Swedish Government Told Country’s Crime Authority to Censor “Politically Sensitive” Data

Scandinavian country’s problems with migrant crime being buried.

The Swedish government told the country’s main authority on crime to “correct” their reports in order to cover-up “politically sensitive” data, according to a study by Linköping University.

Sweden’s Crime Prevention Council (Brå) censored their own statistics after political pressure from higher-ups, according to the research.

The study reveals that Brå personnel were summoned to the Justice Ministry to change their findings and that a “silence culture” based on “political steering” has been created.

“A number of interviewees testify, among other things, about how Brå’s management directly applied pressure on them to change their findings which, for political, ideological or other reasons, were not desirable,” the report stated.

https://summit.news/2019/12/18/swedish-government-told-countrys-crime-authority-to-censor-politically-sensitive-data/

Errunur
Errunur

I dont understand the elite in Sweden. Cant they see they are destroying their country. Soon there will be NO ETHNIC SWEDISH poeple left in the world.

December 21, 2019
Joe
Joe

Swedes Western style feminoracy in action! We are always being told more women in politics is good for us: this is the result!

December 21, 2019

