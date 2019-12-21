Swedish Government Told Country’s Crime Authority to Censor “Politically Sensitive” Data

Scandinavian country’s problems with migrant crime being buried.

The Swedish government told the country’s main authority on crime to “correct” their reports in order to cover-up “politically sensitive” data, according to a study by Linköping University.

Sweden’s Crime Prevention Council (Brå) censored their own statistics after political pressure from higher-ups, according to the research.

The study reveals that Brå personnel were summoned to the Justice Ministry to change their findings and that a “silence culture” based on “political steering” has been created.

“A number of interviewees testify, among other things, about how Brå’s management directly applied pressure on them to change their findings which, for political, ideological or other reasons, were not desirable,” the report stated.

https://summit.news/2019/12/18/swedish-government-told-countrys-crime-authority-to-censor-politically-sensitive-data/

