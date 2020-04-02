More fatalities than Denmark, Norway & Finland combined.
Having been one of the few European countries in the world not to impose a coronavirus lockdown, Sweden is now starting to abandon its liberal approach after a surge in deaths.
Up until now, Sweden had kept schools, bars, restaurants and cinemas open while only restricting gatherings that were over 50 people.
People were encouraged to observe social distancing measures, but there were no quarantine protocols enforced by force of law and unlike its Scandinavian neighbors, Sweden’s borders remained open.
Commentators warned that this was “like watching a horror movie” and that it would inevitably backfire.
Now that Sweden has recorded 239 COVID-19 deaths, more than Norway, Finland and Denmark combined, the country’s left-wing government is finally imposing a stronger form of lockdown.
“As the number of new cases and deaths from COVID-19 rises sharply in Sweden the government and the Public Health Agency have presented new measures for how people can further slow the spread of the novel coronavirus,” reports Radio Sweden.
The new “guidelines” encourage people to avoid public transport during rush hours, advise shops to stagger the number of people they let in, and tell sports clubs to cancel all upcoming matches and tournaments.
However, it doesn’t appear as though any of the measures will be enforced legally through police dispersal orders or fines.
In other European countries like Spain, Italy and the UK, it is forbidden to go outside except for “essential” reasons.
https://summit.news/2020/04/01/sweden-begins-to-abandon-liberal-coronavirus-approach-as-deaths-surge/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
With any virus, containment slows the spread but doesn’t stop it, this would appear why the Asian countries praised for their actions in stopping the spread now appear to be suffering from ongoing outbreaks. Sweden’s solution was always going to speed up the spread of the virus and the death numbers into a shorter period, which gives higher initial numbers. However under that system, you would then expect that you come out the other end earlier, and in better overall shape than the rest of Europe, perhaps even by the start of summer, whereas the UK on ‘lock down’ has… Read more »
It’s a mistake. Deaths have to ‘surge’ that’s what happens in an epidemic. Then they peak and then decline. Only if the peak is too high does it help to ‘lockdown’, otherwise you are just dragging out the inevitable, which is not particularly bad anyway. The numbers look big because people have no idea of ‘normal’ numbers. For example, 2.8 million people die in the US … every year.
These videos are worth looking at, if you have any math ability at all.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmFDE8P6_M-C4HTOuWwm4Dg