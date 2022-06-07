in Latest, Video

String of Ukrainian Defeats, Putin Open for Talks as UK’s Johnson ABOUT TO FALL

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

String of Ukrainian Defeats, Putin Open for Talks as UK’s Johnson ABOUT TO FALL
Alexander Mercouris

waine
waine
June 7, 2022

Russia has no need to enter negotiations, the rest of Ukraine needs to be restrained so that there can be no chance of rearming in the future. Russia is winning and that is the end of it. Going all the way now, is the way to end the wests future rearming of the Ukraine.

InnerCynic
InnerCynic
Reply to  waine
June 7, 2022

The western shenanigans that brought Russia to this point of conflict will never cease so long as the Ukrainians are up to their usual lies.

InnerCynic
InnerCynic
June 7, 2022

So now we can see that there is indeed a furry face to those barks. Enjoy your time out and about as much as possible. What’s the point of living if you can’t actually live!

