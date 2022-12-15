The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Street Battles in Bakhmut as Russian Siege Tightens, US/UK Again Claim Russia Soon out of Ammo, Putin Prepares Plans
Russia’s wartime economy: learning to live without imports
One August afternoon, a taxi pulled up to a hotel in Istanbul and a group of men got out, speaking Russian. They pulled five suitcases out of the car. The cases were packed with equipment they had purchased in Austria.
