in Latest, Video

Stoltenberg surprises Elensky. NYT, offensive stalemate. BBC simps for Trudeau. EU Fico fear. U/1

313 Views 16 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Stoltenberg surprises Elensky. NYT, offensive stalemate. BBC simps for Trudeau. EU Fico fear. U/1
Topic 1102

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

16 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

NYT Ukr No Gains, Budanov: Continuing on Foot; German MSM: Rus Army Stronger; France Out of Niger

Jimmy Dore Addresses UN Security Council (Full Video)