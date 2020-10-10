State of emergency in Kyrgyzstan as troubles flare up across Russia’s periphery

Via Al Jazeera (https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/10/9/kyrgyzstan-president-declares-state-of-emergency-in-capital)…

The former president of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Atambayev, survived an assassination attempt in Bishkek when his car was shot at, Russia’s RIA news agency cited an aide as saying.

Friday’s apparent assassination attempt against Atambayev, who was freed from prison amid unrest following a disputed October 4 parliamentary vote, marked a new escalation of violence in the Central Asian country.

Hours earlier, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who is facing calls to step down, declared a state of emergency in the capital and ordered troops to quell unrest.

Chaos has gripped the capital since the controversial parliamentary election held less than a week ago, with supporters of rival political groups taking to the streets. The results of that election have now been annulled.

Atambayev was once close with his successor Jeenbekov, but the pair fell out shortly after the 61-year-old won the country’s last presidential election in 2017.

