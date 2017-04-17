WATCH: Russian FSB officers arrest suspected organiser of St. Petersburg terrorist attack

The man appears to be Central Asian

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has arrested one of the organisers of the deadly St. Petersburg Metro terrorist attack.

The man named as Azimov Abror Akhralovich appears to be Central Asian.

The suicide bomber responsible for the 3 April attacks was originally from Kyrgyzstan.

The FSB released a statement on the arrest saying,

“Russia’s Federal Security Service in the framework of the criminal case initiated by Russia’s Investigative Committee over the terrorist act of April 3, 2017 in the metro of the city of St. Petersburg, on April 17, 2017 detained in the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region one of the organisers of the crime under investigation, a native of the Central Asian region, Azimov Abror Akhralovich, born in 1990, who trained the suicide attacker, Akbarzhon Jalilov. At present Azimov Abror has been brought for investigative activities to the Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation”.

Police confiscated a gun from the suspect during the arrest.

