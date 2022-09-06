in Latest, Video

Spin the wheel, energy bills or £1000 cash. Pensioner with rifle DEMOLISHES SU-34. Update 1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Spin the wheel, energy bills or £1000 cash. Pensioner with rifle DEMOLISHES SU-34. Update 1
Alex Christoforou

toivos
September 6, 2022

The image of the pensioner holding a “rifle” is a wrong. Based on my experience in handling sports long guns, what he is holding is a shotgun. That is not a rifle. It doesn’t shoot bullets, bur rather shot (“bird” or “buck” depending on the gauge. Whatever gauge the lethal range of these weapons are well under 100 m and at any range they do not have projectiles that can begin to penetrate metal plate or even 1 mm metal sheet. Shooting down a military aircraft?? Utterly impossible.

