Spin the wheel, energy bills or £1000 cash. Pensioner with rifle DEMOLISHES SU-34. Update 1

Pensioner with rifle DEMOLISHES SU-34. Update 1
Topic 687
The image of the pensioner holding a “rifle” is a wrong. Based on my experience in handling sports long guns, what he is holding is a shotgun. That is not a rifle. It doesn’t shoot bullets, bur rather shot (“bird” or “buck” depending on the gauge. Whatever gauge the lethal range of these weapons are well under 100 m and at any range they do not have projectiles that can begin to penetrate metal plate or even 1 mm metal sheet. Shooting down a military aircraft?? Utterly impossible.