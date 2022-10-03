in Latest, Video

SMO coming to an end, conflict paradigm shift. Lavrov, Russian diplomacy success

66 Views 3 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

SMO coming to an end, conflict paradigm shift. Lavrov, Russian diplomacy success
The Duran: Episode 1396

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia Mobilises, Ukraine Attempts New Kherson Offensive, Suffers Heavy Losses, Slowed by Autumn Rains

Credit Suisse Collapse Would Be A Fraction of Total Losses | Much More Going On