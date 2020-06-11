Sir Dearlove Joins Anti-China Counter-Gang Operation

From the Strategic Culture Foundation

Former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove’s new role as anti-China provocateur gives us the opportunity to look into the mind of empire and see how our society is being played to acquiesce to an agenda that will ultimately lead to WW III. By adding his voice to those Anglo-American fanatics blaming China for creating COVID-19 in a lab and intentionally spreading it around the world, Sir Dearlove has demonstrated a classic case of “gang/counter-gang operations” practiced by the British Empire for centuries.

The Origins of Gang/Counter-gang Operations

British agent Frank Kitson produced an insidious little 1960 handbook called Gangs and Counter-gangs based on his work coordinating special operations against the 1955 Mau Mau uprising in Kenya which threatened to break this valuable African region free of British colonialism. Kitson’s handbook was a modern adaption of a centuries-old practice according to the needs of putting down independence and civil rights movements that threatened to undo the age of empires.

During his work in Kenya, Kitson recognized that when outnumbered and faced with organized independence movements, it is just not very effective for thinly spread colonialists to try to put them down by force directly and much wiser to change the rules of the game by a slight of hand. The formula for changing the game is to cultivate one or more opposition groups to whatever force is posing a threat to the empire… and then cultivate a counter-gang to that opposition group to create a new set of conflicts within your target population (Hence the name “gang/counter-gang”). While the target society becomes polarized by the two warring (yet ultimately controlled) opposition movements, the genuine independence movement simply gets diffused and lost in the chaos.

Describing his insight which would later be put to use in the FBI’s COINTEL program within America soon thereafter, Kitson wrote:

“As a result of our informers and pseudo gangs we were getting to know a bit about the future movements of the gangs which was much better than merely analysing past events. We had a long way to go before we could say that we were producing the information that would enable the Security Forces to destroy the Mau Mau in our area… I began to feel that at last I was on the road which led to the desired goal.” [p.90]

The Case of the Civil War

A useful pre-20th century example of this sort of operation was witnessed with British Intelligence’s support for BOTH southern rebels one the one side of the 1861-65 Civil War and radical abolitionists on the northern side of the war. To add a degree of sophistication here, the abolitionist movement itself was polarized between violent vigilante abolitionists like John Brown vs the “peaceful” abolitionists like William Lloyd Garrison who really just wanted the Union to dissolve and liberally “agree to disagree” with the slave-loving confederacy to the South.

Before and during the war, President Lincoln and his allies had to contend with all of these controlled opposition movements who could only seem to agree on one thing: Break up the Union. When he realized how this gang/counter-gang operation was being run, former slave Frederick Douglass broke with the abolitionists in order to support Lincoln whom he recognized had the only principled strategy to fully ending slavery (and colonialism) forever from the earth (1).

A more recent display of Kitson’s strategy can be found in the efforts to lay the blame on the coronavirus pandemic squarely on China.

COVID-19’s Anomalous Origins

In late January 2020, with the publication of a report from the Kuzuma School of Biological Sciences, the theory of COVID-19’s natural evolution was first put into serious doubt. Although the Indian team was forced to retract their paper under immense pressure, researchers such as Dr. Luc Montagnier, Francis Boyle, Dr. Judy Mikovits and Pierre Brigage increasingly pointed out the anomalous traces of HIV sequences spliced throughout the COVID-19 genome implying a laboratory origin.

Increasingly doctors working on the front lines in New York such as Dr. Kyle-Sidell began reporting the anomalous behaviour of COVID-19 symptoms as unlike any pneumonia he had ever seen and observed that COVID-19 acted more like some form of high altitude sickness, with ventilators not only useless but resulting in deaths in 9 out of 10 patients (meaning they were actually provoking deaths).

With these growing anomalies, thinking citizens became increasingly concerned by the disturbing matter of the vast Pentagon-controlled bioweapons infrastructure scattered throughout the globe. Bulgarian researcher Dilyana Gaytandzhieva’s reported on the Pentagon’s 25 bioweapons labs– all of whom were conducting billions of dollars of secretive research on new and more virulent forms of viruses, with over $50 billion spent on the practice officially ever since Dick Cheney’s Bioshield Act of 2004 was signed into law.

By March, even China’s foreign Ministry raised the possibility that the virus came to China via the American team who participated in the Wuhan Military Games in October 2019- an event at which several athletes were hospitalized for COVID-like symptoms.

On May 13th, the Russian government directly put into question America’s bioweapons laboratories in Georgia and Ukraine with Sergei Lavrov saying: “These [U.S.] laboratories are densely formed along the perimeter of the borders of the Russian Federation, and, accordingly, next to the borders of the People’s Republic of China.”

A May 14th report from China’s Global Times stated: “The U.S. can’t just claim all reasonable inquiries to its bio-labs as “conspiracy theories,” and when U.S. politicians keep accusing China’s lab in Wuhan as the origin of COVID-19 without providing any evidence, they should respond to the questions on U.S. bio-labs, including the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick.”

It is tough to dismiss this sort of matter as “conspiracy theory” when North Carolina’s Chapel Hill bioweapons labs went so far as to create a novel coronavirus called SHCO14 designed to jump from bats to humans with USAID/CIA grant money in 2015 and events sponsored by both the Rockefeller Foundation, the CIA and Bill Gates have been using novel coronaviruses in their pandemic scenarios for over a decade (2).

The China Counter-Gang Narrative

When it became evident that the story of the laboratory origins of COVID-19 wasn’t going to disappear on its own, a new counter-narrative was spun which involved embracing the evidence of the laboratory origins while shifting the blame from the hands of Anglo-American intelligence to… China.

Emerging out of the bowels of Oxford’s Henry Jackson Society, the lie was concocted early on that the culprit behind this virus’ origins was none other than China whose BSL-4 laboratory in Wuhan had been conducting research on novel coronaviruses and had received $3.7 million grant from the U.S. National Institute of Health from 2014-2019. Is this proof that China caused COVID-19? Some people who want you to think emotionally while ignoring big swaths of reality say so.

Here the story subdivided itself further, as one group represented by Niall Ferguson, Mike Pompeo and Steve Bannon maintain that the international spread of the virus was done deliberately with China apparently going so far as to intentionally pack planes full of sick people to contaminate the world (a lie entirely annihilated by Daniel A. Bell on April 211st), and another group which includes some well-intended dupes like Francis Boyle or Montagnier which maintain that COVID-19 leaked out by accident.

No matter what form this sleight of hand has taken, it has been just that: a misdirection designed to ensure that the truth of the Pentagon’s bioweapons labs would be lost in the chaos stirred up by the blame-game with President Trump now falling for the anti-China line and entertaining the possibility of cutting America from all relations with China unless nations suffering from COVID are paid trillions in reparations.

Now we should not be surprised to find MI6’s very own former director Sir Richard Dearlove to be a loud voice in this anti-China clamor.

The same Sir Richard Dearlove that covered up Princess Diana’s death while director of MI6’s Special Operations from 1994-1999, who oversaw the Yellowcake Dodgy dossier while director of MI6 in 2002 and who vetted another dodgy dossier created by his former employee Christopher Steele in 2016 designed to overthrow President Trump and usher in a war with Russia, has now joined the propaganda operation to blame COVID-19 entirely on China.

On June 4, Sir Dearlove stated “I think this started as an accident… if China ever admits responsibility, will it pay for repairs? I think this will make every country in the world rethink how it sets up its relations with China and how the international community will behave towards Chinese leadership… Of course, the Chinese must have thought “If we are to suffer a pandemic, perhaps we should not try too hard to warn our competitors, so to speak, that they will suffer from the same disadvantages that we have.”

Sir Dearlove’s comments were timed to coincide with a new University of London peer-reviewed paper entitled “A Reconstruction of Historical Etiology of the SARS-CoV-2 Epidemic” which stated that the virus’ sequencing indicated “intentional manipulation”. The British researchers stated that the virus “was probably designed through a Wuhan laboratory experiment to develop ‘high potency chimeric viruses”.

Amidst the turmoil and confusion caused by these gang/counter-gang operations radiating noise and polarization across the political and scientific landscape, the reality of the financial collapse looms over head as one system sits upon the precipice of collapse and a battle wages over who will control the emergence of the new system. Will this inevitable new system be a multi-polar order defined by cooperation on space exploration, new discoveries and long-term infrastructure benefiting all nations and cultures, or will it be an order defined by a 21st century Anglo-American oligarchy sitting atop an ivory tower as a divided world of chaos and depopulation suffers from below?

Notes

(1) As I wrote in my recent report, while the Civil War raged on, the British Empire’s strategists under the leadership of the X Club’s Thomas Huxley to polarize the scientific community around a controlled debate between Darwinism on the one side vs radical creationism on the other while all principled approaches to creative/directed evolution developed by Cuvier, von Humboldt, von Baer and Dana were lost in the sandstorm.

(2) Philanthrocapitalism, past and present: The Rockefeller Foundation, the Gates Foundation, and the setting(s) of the international/global health agenda by Anne-Emanuelle Birn, University of Toronto, 2014 is one useful resource as is the September 2019 Global Vaccination Summit and October 2019 Event 201.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. His works regularly appear on Strategic Culture, the Duran, Fort Russ, Greanville Post, Off Guardian, Zero Hedge, Lew Rockwell, Sott and Global Research. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation and can be reached at [email protected]

