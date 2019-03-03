Connect with us

Latest

Analysis

News

Shocker: “Humanitarian Aid” Stunt Used To Escalate Against Venezuela

I know it sounds crazy, but might it just possible that all this Venezuela business is actually about resource control and regional dominance in a strategically crucial location.
Caitlin Johnstone

Published

11 hours ago

on

339 Views

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com:

So, you might want to sit down for this, but believe it or not it appears that the US government is using the fallout from its “humanitarian aid” performanceto justify further sanctions against the Venezuelan government.

I know, I know. I’m just as shocked as you are.

“This action, taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13692, targets six security officials who control many of the groups that prevented humanitarian aid from entering Venezuela, thereby exacerbating the humanitarian crisis that has left millions of Venezuelans starving and without access to medical care under the Maduro regime,” reads a statement from the US Treasury, if you can imagine such a thing.

“Those who continue to support a dictator that violates human rights and steals from the starving should not be allowed to walk around with impunity,” tweeted US National Security Advisor John Bolton of this latest escalation, to everyone’s breathless astonishment. “The United States will continue to take appropriate action against Maduro and those aligned with him.”

“The United States urges all nations to step up economic pressure on Maduro and his corrupt associates, as well as restrict visas for his inner circle,” US special envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams told a room full of stunned, slack-jawed reporters, adding, get this, “Now is the time to act in support of democracy and in response to the needs of the Venezuelan people.”

Let’s all take a moment to collect ourselves after receiving this shocking, shocking, astonishing news. If you are hyperventilating, I recommend breathing into a paper bag and envisioning yourself strolling on a tropical beach arm in arm with a Berlin-era David Bowie.

As it turns out (and who could have predicted this?), all that posturing by the United States government about “humanitarian aid” seems to have been a cynical ploy to further escalate against the Venezuelan government, which has been a longtime CIA target for regime change ever since President Hugo Chávez took office in 1999. It may be time to face the cold, stark possibility that, as hard as it is to fathom, the government of the United States of America is interested in Venezuela not for humanitarian reasons at all, but because it has the single largest proven oil reserves of any nation on the entire planet.

After all, if the US were so keen on getting its $20 million of humanitarian aid to the people of Venezuela, it could simply have given that shipment to one of the many nations that Venezuela is currently accepting aid from like Russia, China, India, Turkey or Cuba to deliver instead of instigating a hostile stand-off on Colombian and Brazilian border towns. Or, rather than demanding that a literally besieged government passively allow large, unexamined shipping containers to be delivered by the government orchestrating that siege into the hands of the Venezuelan faction that is collaborating with it, they could simply have given that shipment to the UN or the Red Cross for delivery. But rather than taking those extremely easy and diplomatically simple measures to deliver its relatively small amount of humanitarian aid to the Venezuelan people, the most difficult and provocative path was deliberately taken instead, with some extremely suspicious activity leading to the delivery being set fire to by anti-Maduro protesters.

Could it be (and just bear with me here while I spitball) that the Trump administration officials who engineered this media-friendly humanitarian aid performance like Elliott Abrams, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo knew all along that the Venezuelan government would necessarily turn away the delivery under the spotlight of international news media? Could they have known that Abrams’ already established history of using humanitarian aid as a pretext to ship weapons to oppositional militia groups would make it impossible for Maduro to permit such a delivery? Is it possible that they knew that the official US State Department narrative about this rejection would be uncritically regurgitated verbatim as absolute fact by the news media outlets of the US-centralized empire, as such events consistently are?

I know it sounds crazy, but might it just possible that all this Venezuela business is actually about resource control and regional dominance in a strategically crucial location which might otherwise favor US geopolitical opponents like Russia, China and Cuba? What if the US government and its tight empire-like international alliance uses its massive power advantage to bide its time slowly squeezing noncompliant nations into submission using economic sieges and covert disruption operations by intelligence agencies, while manipulating the public narrative to ensure the complicity of the international community, until those noncompliant governments collapse under the pressure and either join the empire-like alliance or plunge into chaos which can be easily capitalized upon? Could it be that this is all just a ploy to shore up control of world affairs by a dominant group of extremely powerful corporate and financial manipulators who exert immense control over political and financial systems, markets, non-government organizations, opaque government agencies, and media around the world?

Nahhh. Perish the thought.

Thanks for reading! My articles are entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypalpurchasing some of my sweet merchandise, buying my new book Rogue Nation: Psychonautical Adventures With Caitlin Johnstone, or my previous book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers. The best way to get around the internet censors and make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list for my website, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish.

Bitcoin donations:1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
3 Comments

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
RegulaOlivia KrothYou can call me AL Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
You can call me AL
Guest
You can call me AL

Very good Ms / Miss/ Mrs Caitlin Johnstone, I enjoyed that and strangely enough, it will serve its purpose in getting the truth out. Very good indeed, thank you for the smile.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
March 3, 2019 16:56
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

I am glad that Venezuela has friends around the world: Cuba, Bolivia, Mexico, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Russia, China, Turkey.

Venezuela does not need “humanitarian aid” from the criminal US regime.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
March 3, 2019 18:40
Regula
Guest
Regula

According to photos showed by the Venezuelan rep to the UN, the aid convoys that burned down and were left behind, contained barbed wire and nails in addition to aid, making it clear beyond doubt that the US wanted to force the aid in as a means to start a civil war that would then bring the Maduro gov. down. As to the primary cause, you are right, Caitlin, that it has to do with getting control over Venezuela’s oil and natural resources in a frantic effort to shore up and make permanent the petrodollar as world reserve currency. That… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
March 3, 2019 21:38

Latest

Justin Trudeau exposed as neo-liberal, corrupt corporatist in SNC-Lavalin scandal (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 188.
Alex Christoforou

Published

43 mins ago

on

March 4, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the escalating corruption probe into neoliberal, virtue signaling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

With elections looming later this year, Trudeau’s chances for re-election hanging by a thread after a majority of Canadians now say their opinion of the Prime Minister has “worsened” because of the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

A new poll of voters, conducted for the Toronto Star, showed 57% of Canadians have had their view of Trudeau tainted by the crisis. 59% added that the growing scandal will impact who they will vote for in the federal election.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge

As the backlash from the biggest scandal of his political career intensified, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has seen his standing in the polls slip, losing his lead in the October race for the first time since June. Following Wednesday’s damning testimony from his former justice minister, Jody Wilson-Raybould, who accused Trudeau and his staff of a months long campaign of veiled threats and political pressure to try and coerce her into offering a deferred prosecution agreement to SNC-Lavalin, a Quebec-based engineering firm facing years old financial fraud charges.

During her testimony, Wilson-Raybould created an image of Trudeau that was strikingly at odds with the public’s perception: The cheerful liberal crusader was cast as conniving and paranoid about his electoral prospects. Intensely worried that the SNC-Lavalin case could harm his reelection prospects by moving out of Quebec and killing thousands of jobs in his district, Trudeau was willing to unduly use his office to try and influence a criminal prosecution, and, when he didn’t get his way, unceremoniously demoted the cabinet member who stood in his way.

Now, as his political opponents demand an official investigation, Trudeau’s liberals are circling the wagons. And with the conservatives already leading in the polls – one recent poll showed Trudeau’s team with 33.9% of the vote, below the conservatives with 35.8% – the Liberals worry that any break in their ranks could be fatal. So far, almost no members of Trudeau’s party have spoken out against the PM (other than Wilson-Raybould, that is, who remains a Liberal MP after resigning from Trudeau’s cabinet).

The goal now, according to one pollster, is to convince the public that Trudeau did nothing wrong. Though, the fact that one of the government’s most high-ranking members has emerged as Trudeau’s biggest critic could seriously complicate that narrative.

Any divisions within his government on the matter could be fatal for efforts to convince voters the Liberals have done nothing wrong, said Nik Nanos, a pollster with Nanos Research Group. Trudeau, at the center of the crisis and with his own popularity waning, will also need a more team-oriented campaign in the next election to win voters who may blame him for the current crisis.

“If a narrative emerges that the caucus is divided on this, that will be lethal for Justin Trudeau,” Nanos said in a telephone interview. “I can’t remember any party leader winning an election with his caucus divided. If the caucus can’t even agree, how is it that they can govern?”

Still, no current members of the cabinet have broken ranks, and some of the government’s most visible members have publicly declared their support for Trudeau, and their confidence in his judgment.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told the CBC she couldn’t imagine Trudeau applying inappropriate pressure, and signaled frustration that Wilson-Raybould was now taking aim at cabinet. “At the end of the day, when you leave the room, you have to play as a united team,” Freeland said.

Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he believes Trudeau was within the “box of what’s legal” with his actions, and that no one should jump to conclusions. “We should take the time to listen to the other witnesses.” Champagne and another minister, border security chief Bill Blair, each brushed aside a question on whether Trudeau should replace key staff. “I remain very confident in the work of this government,” Blair said.

Parliament adjourns on Friday for a two-week break, due to return in time for Morneau’s March 19 budget. The path of the scandal could also depend on what Liberal lawmakers hear while away from Ottawa, in their home districts scattered across Canada.

“They’re going to get earfuls,” Collenette said. “If the truth is really two perceptions, then voters will make up their minds. But they need facts.”

[…]

Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he believes Trudeau was within the “box of what’s legal” with his actions, and that no one should jump to conclusions. “We should take the time to listen to the other witnesses.” Champagne and another minister, border security chief Bill Blair, each brushed aside a question on whether Trudeau should replace key staff. “I remain very confident in the work of this government,” Blair said.

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s finance minister and one of his former top aides – who resigned after Wilson-Raybould exposed his role in the scandal – are doing everything they can to push their version of what transpired between them and the former justice minister.

Among those Wilson-Raybould accused of improper pressure is Bill Morneau, who she said she spoke to in the House of Commons. The finance minister said Thursday it was Wilson-Raybould who approached him, and defended the actions of his chief of staff, Ben Chin, in stressing the magnitude of potential job losses at the company.

“My role is, and continues to be, to think about how protect Canadian jobs,” Morneau told reporters in Toronto. “I will continue do that. I think that’s critically important for us to understand in every decision we take as a government.”

Wilson-Raybould also took aim at Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s former principal secretary, who on Thursday asked to be allowed to speak to a committee of lawmakers to tell his version of events. The former attorney general – whose absence from cabinet will be filled in a shuffle Friday, according to CBC – may also end up testifying again.

So far, Trudeau has told reporters that he has no plans to resign, even as the opposition and members of the press demand that he resign. Still, if MPs return from a two-week break that begins Friday having lost faith in Trudeau’s ability to win in October, we could see the party adopt a very different strategy – perhaps one that doesn’t involve Trudeau retaining his position as leader

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Tommy Robinson exposes BBC smear tactics in Panodrama Documentary (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 187.
Alex Christoforou

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 3, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Tommy Robinson’s stunning and controversial documentary ‘Panodrama’, which exposes the corrupt UK mainstream media industry, with the BBC and its flagship Panorama programme in the crossfire.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Sputnik News

Tommy Robinson, the co-founder of the English Defence League (EDL), has consistently blasted various media outlets for providing what he calls biased and unfair coverage of his activities and taking his words out of context.

British right-wing activist Tommy Robinson has organised a demonstration at the BBC’s Salford headquarters to protest against investigations by the media outlet’s Panorama programme into him.

During the protests, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, showed his documentary, Panodrama, which was made in response to the BBC’s actions:

“Evidence of a corrupt media is that not one single journalist in Britain has reported on Panodrama”, he told a crowd chanting “Oh Tommy, Tommy”.

There was a slight technical hitch with the screening, and Tommy played footage from his wedding day to thousands of demonstrators gathered in Salford’s Media City. The clip was accompanied by the Take That song “Greatest Day”, in what he said was a tribute to his wife.

The one-hour documentary, which he eventually played, showed former aide to Robinson Lucy Brown secretly filming a meeting she had with BBC investigative journalist John Sweeney.

It also featured Robinson confronting Sweeney during a planned interview for the programme. The film ended with him showing his advocates how to cancel their TV licences if they are “fed up with paying for their propaganda”.

“We are constantly battling a media that lie”, he told the gathering.

After the video was screened, a clip, which was reported earlier this month, showing a drunken Robinson proclaiming himself “king of the whole Islam race” was played on the big screen, with Tommy exclaiming in front of the crowd: “F*ck you fake news”.

Reacting to Robinson’s exposé, a BBC spokesperson dismissed the claims that “our journalism is ‘faked’ or biased”.

“BBC Panorama is investigating Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. The BBC strongly rejects any suggestion that our journalism is ‘faked’ or biased.  Any programme we broadcast will adhere to the BBC’s strict editorial guidelines. Some of the footage which has been released was recorded without our knowledge during this investigation and John Sweeney made some offensive and inappropriate remarks, for which he apologises. BBC Panorama’s investigation will continue”.

In the meantime, the National Union of Journalists (NJU) issued a statement to “roundly condemn” Robinson and “his fellow, far-right thugs who intend to intimate staff at the corporation, particularly those working on Panorama”.

“BBC staff should be free to do their jobs without these threats. Intimidation, threats and violence carried out by far-right protesters systematically targeting the media, especially photojournalists, are becoming more frequent and we will always call out this behaviour and report criminal activity to the police”, a NUJ spokesperson said.

Slightly over a week ago, Robinson lashed out at The Sun after the UK tabloid reported on a leaked video, showing Tommy declaring himself “king of the whole Islam race”, claiming to be a Zionist and yelling “f*ck Palestine”.

In a Facebook video, Tommy explained that the footage was from a group chat with friends of different ethnicities, who were “bantering each other non-stop”. He admitted that he was “embarrassingly drunk”, but accused The Sun of editing clips and taking his words out of context.

Robinson has regularly been making headlines since last May when he was detained on a contempt of court charge for livestreaming outside a courthouse, where a gang rape trial was being held.

The former leader of the right-wing street protest movement English Defence League was already on a suspended sentence for contempt of court for filming a video in Canterbury Crown Court in May 2017 during the trial of four suspected rapists. Such a turn of events caused the judge to activate a three-month sentence for the previous offence and add 10 months for the new one.

After he was released on bail in November 2018, PayPal banned his account and froze the donations he had received over accusations of him inciting hatred and promoting Islamophobia.

Robinson, in turn, lambasted PayPal’s decision as “fascism”, saying that it was an attempt to silence him and prevent him from reporting stories that “media don’t want to cover”.

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

Latest

Anti-Trump media cheers ‘no peace’ with North Korea (Video)

The Duran Quick Take: Episode 93.
Alex Christoforou

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 3, 2019

By

RT CrossTalk host Peter Lavelle and The Duran’s Alex Christoforou take a quick look at the Vietnam summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

No joint agreement was reached between the two countries after Kim insisted all US sanctions be lifted on his country, while White House National Security Adviser, John Bolton played the role of last-minute spoiler, influencing President Trump’s negotiations so as to produce an ultimate failure to agree.

Trump said Kim offered to take some steps toward dismantling his nuclear arsenal but not enough to warrant ending sanctions against North Korea.

“Sometimes you have to walk,” US President Trump said during a press conference following the conclusion of the summit, which broke up earlier than planned. “This was just one of those times.”

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Zerohedge

In his first Twitter comment on his relationship with North Korea since senior officials in Kim Jong Un’s government contradicted Trump’s narrative of why he decided to walk away without a deal on Thursday, President Trump appeared to shrug off a warning that Kim may have “lost the will” to continue negotiating and instead insisted that the negotiations were “very substantive” and that the relationship between the two countries remained “very good.”

Offering a degree of validation to North Korean officials’ insistence that Kim’s staked out a “reasonable” position during the talks – and preempting any speculation that there might have been a miscommunication on par with Trump’s summit with President Xi in Buenos Aires – Trump said “we know what they want and they know what we must have.”

The tweet followed a statement from Beijing urging the partial rollback of some of the UN sanctions against North Korea, as well as a BBG report warning that Kim could face pressure to restart his belligerent missile tests if the country’s sanctions-inspired economic recession worsens

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!
Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement

Advertisement

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The Duran Newsletter

Trending