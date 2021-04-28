in Latest, Video

Sheffield University wants to cancel Isaac Newton & GRAVITY for being racist

Sheffield University wants to cancel Isaac Newton & GRAVITY for being racist

Gravity is racist? Sheffield Uni. wants disclaimers on Isaac Newton’s theories, says he benefited from ‘colonial activity’ – media

Gravity is racist? Sheffield Uni. wants disclaimers on Isaac Newton's theories, says he benefited from 'colonial activity' – media

Isaac Newton may have laid the foundations of modern physics, but professors at Sheffield University reportedly think he benefited from “colonial-era activity,” and the engineering curriculum should be “decolonized” as a result. Isaac Newton’s three laws of motion and universal gravitation form the core of modern physics, which is as apolitical a subject as one can imagine.

Alex Christoforou

Luka-The-K9
Luka-The-K9
April 28, 2021

Well what can we say?

Back to social science…

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/thomaspaine?selected=TPM1370081837

Philip McNeill
Philip McNeill
April 28, 2021
Wow. Disenfranchise the white scientist of all major discoveries in history. Then, some quick thinking low life who couldn’t discover shit in his toilet, claims a patient on those discoveries. Wow he’ll make a fortune off the back of Pythagoras. Galleleo’s telescope, James Watt’s Steam engine. Etc etc etc. I am sure the Wright Brothers were racists as well. We’ll all have to pay a fortune to use inventions we take for granted.

Are you at the precipice yet?

