in Latest, Video

Serbia elections. Zaluzhny wiretap. NYT, The Putin bought Heineken for $1

13 Views 16 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Serbia elections. Zaluzhny wiretap. NYT, The Putin bought Heineken for $1
Topic 1182

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

16 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Palestine to Ukraine. Conflicts without Solution – Alastair Crooke, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen

Kiev Crisis: Bug Found Zaluzhny Office, Ukr Army Discontent Boils Over, West No Plan B, Rus Advances