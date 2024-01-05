The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Huge military expeditions have explored Antarctica and billions of dollars are spent each year to maintain expensive bases there. The United States maintains three large bases in Antarctica in a Polar program with 3000 people, plus military transport support. McMurdo Station has 1650 personnel, was built by the US Navy, and happens to exist near an active volcano. What are they really doing there? This expense is not justified by the research claimed of dubious value. These are not tests or experiments, they are permanent facilities that collect and transmit data for unknown purposes. There are top secret activities in Antarctica that huge corporations don’t want the American people and US Congress to know exist.

_____________________________________________

“Scientists find cave systems around active volcanoes in Antarctica that could house life”; Andriana Bello; Pulse; September 9, 2017; https://www.pulseheadlines.com/scient…

“Third Reich – Operation UFO (Nazi Base in Antarctica) complete documentary”; YouTube; 2006 Russia; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwUpP…

“The Secret Land”; 1947 US Navy documentary about Operation High Jump; YouTube; May 20, 2016; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbwsz…

“Operation Highjump | Mission: Find and Destroy the Secret Nazi UFO Base in Antarctica”; The Why Files; YouTube; July 7, 2022; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aga-f…“

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory – High-energy physics at the South Pole!”; YouTube; February 7, 2022; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLbeg…

“He’s EXPOSING Antarctica’s Secret Space UFO Program”; Redacted with Clayton Morris; YouTube; August 19, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uluU…

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report