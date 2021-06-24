“SDF” justifies the events of “Al-Busira” by claiming the arrest of “ISIS” militants!

The “SDF” returned to the usual use of ISIS, as a justification for its arbitrary arrests, which it carried out in the city of “Al-Baseera” in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, claiming that it arrested 17 militants of the organization and its collaborators, during the raids that took place in the city.

SDF claimed that it had surrounded the city of “Al-Baseera” in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor a few days ago, and the raids it carried out on a number of its houses ended with the arrest of 17 militants of the terrorist organization, with the confiscation of weapons, equipment and documents in their possession.

The “SDF” also indicated that its raids were carried out with the participation of the “international coalition” forces led by the United States, through helicopters that provided support and air control, without commenting on the crime committed by its gunmen against a man and a woman who were wounded by shooting on the pretext of not complying with the curfew. which was imposed on the city at that time.

SDF’s claim of arresting ISIS militants comes after the city of Al-Busira witnessed large-scale raids during the past two days, during which dozens of young men were arbitrarily arrested without providing any justification, with a curfew imposed inside the city as well.

The use of the “SDF” by ISIS to justify its arbitrary arrests is not a new matter. Rather, it had previously used that claim several times, especially in the raids it is carrying out in the villages and towns of the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor in particular, in which there is great popular rejection. The presence of the “SDF” and the United States supporting it there.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report