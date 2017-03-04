Schumer and Pelosi just got TRUMPED in the ‘Russian agent’ game

If you're going to call somebody a Russian agent, you might want to make sure they don't have photos of you with Putin and Medvedev

President Donald Trump, with his trusty Twitter account at the ready, just fired off two tweets that utterly destroyed the efforts of democratic party congressional leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to jump on the “Trump is a Russian agent” bandwagon.

Take a look:

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Game, set, match.

If you’re going to throw stones, best not to live in a glass house.