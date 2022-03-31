Scholz calls Putin to discuss gas for rubles. Hungary claims Ukraine meddling in elections. Update 1

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
GotGoldorRubles? Russia Just Broke the Back of the West
I don’t think everyone has yet caught the significance of Russia announcing they are putting a floor under the price of gold. But, to be clear, Russia just broke the paper gold suppression scheme. On Friday the Bank of Russia announced: RUB5000 to the gram at an exchange rate of 100 RUB/USD implies a $1550…
The Germans are so scared to freeze next winter that already now, they are making “pipi in their culottes”.
… and grandpa Biden cannot help much, even when grandstanding about ‘PUTIN must go’ ….
If Russia accepts any other way of selling it’s gas/oil then it would seem according to Shultz, that a fudge is in the cards, would surprise me if Putin accepts the supposed deal, then it would be a loose loose. for Russia.