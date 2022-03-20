in Latest, Video

Sanctions war against Russia is failing. China and India harden their stance

267 Views 6 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Sanctions war against Russia is failing. China and India harden their stance
The Duran: Episode 1246

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Diplomat false flag. China calls out Biden’s bluff. Update 1

Why the Question of Which Side Is ‘Nazi’ Blocks a Peace Settlement