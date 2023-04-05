Russia’s only safe response to Finland in NATO is to move Russia’s capital to Novosibirsk.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

The reason why Zbig Brzezinski and others were famously obsessed for America to take Ukraine (as finally happened in February 2014) was that it has the border the nearest to Moscow, only a 5-minute missile-flight-time away from blitz-nuking The Kremlin, and was also that western Ukraine had cooperated passionately with Hitler against the Soviet Union during WW II. The U.S. probably won’t get to keep that prize, but instead has now actually won another nation which had been allied with Hitler (was actually part of his Operation Barbarossa), and that is also one of the nearest borders to (just a 7-minute missile-flight-time away from) The Kremlin, which is Finland, which the U.S. got on 4 April 2023, when Finland became a part of NATO. The best option available for Russia to respond to that win by the U.S. will be for Russia to move its capital out of Moscow and into Novosibirsk, which is Russia’s third-largest city (after Moscow and St. Petersburg) and which is located midway between NATO and Beijing, so that the nearest U.S. missile would then be placed (in NATO, of course) approximately two thousand miles away from Russia’s central command there, instead of approximately 500 miles away in Finland, as would otherwise be the case, which latter situation would virtually invite Russia’s being invaded by the voracious U.S. Government and its European allies.

Here is a thumbnail online description of Novosibirsk:

Novosibirsk is situated in the south part of West Siberia [i.e., in south-central Russia, 545 miles east of Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana], on the banks of the Ob River. The city takes the third place in population in Russia after Moscow and Saint-Petersburg. Novosibirsk is a center of Russian science. Novosibirsk is the youngest among the largest Siberian cities, it is a little more than 100 years old. A rapid development, and a title of the largest industrial, economical and cultural center of Russia, Novosibirsk gained due to its advantageous location on the Trans-Siberian Railway. So, Novosibirsk became a very large traffic centre. Novosibirsk became famous for its role in the field of science. The Academic town of Novosibirsk is famous all over the world as one of the biggest Russian science centers. 14 most prestigious universities of the country are located here. Novosibirsk is a center of the Siberian federal district and big industrial city, where mechanical engineering, power industry, metallurgy and food industry, are widely developed. Novosibirsk is also well-known as a large center for arts. A lot of brilliant musicians, singers, ballet dancers, actors and artists have grown up here. Although the city is rather young, there are 145 monuments of architecture, history and archeology, which are protected by the State. The monuments of wooden architecture of XIX – XX centuries are of a special value.

So, it is very much one of Russia’s top three cities, and is especially an up-and-coming leading future capital for a Russia that will be representing the future more than the past. Novosibirsk is also a visually attractive city, in all seasons. However, like all of Asian Russia, even in the far south, like Novosibirsk is, it is extremely cold in the winter: daily temperatures average low of -6 degrees Fahrenheit and – 21 Celsius in the coldest month, January. Average high in July is +78F=+26C. By contrast, Moscow, in those two months and measures, is +16 and -9, and +76 and +25. Just about the coldest part of our planet is Russia east of the Urals (that’s Asian Russia). But, for Russia, it’s the right place for that nation’s capital to be. And this would be on top of Novosibirsk’s many other impressive assets — especially for the future.

Russia has successfully undertaken enormous construction projects of various kinds, and if it builds its future capital in that location, then the U.S. regime’s plans to conquer Russia will be even less likely to succeed than they are today — far less likely. (In fact: nothing would turn the many decades of U.S.-and-allied imperialistic scheming against Russia into dust faster than would that relocation of the nation’s capital to Novosibirsk.)

Whereas many people in the U.S.-controlled countries think that Russia has expanded dangerously near to NATO, the reality is, of course, that NATO (the U.S. regime’s chief military alliance to conquer Russia) has expanded dangerously near to Russia’s capital; and, so, the best way to avoid a Russia-v-U.S. nuclear war would be for Russia to move its capital thousands of miles away from the global aggressor (America), into Novosibirsk. Also, since this will be much nearer to Beijing (almost 1,900 miles away from Novosibirsk — same as the distance to NATO), it would better-position Russia for its future participation in the coming Asian-dominated future, instead of for the fading Euro-American past.

On 12 March 2022, I first proposed the option for Russia to relocate its capital into Novosibirsk, and that option now seems to me to be the best that Russia has, after Finland became a NATO nation (a U.S. client-state or vassal) on April 4th. Finland’s becoming a colony of the United States might significantly encourage Russia to relocate its capital away from the cities of the past, into the city of the future — likely to become then a major world capital. I can’t think of any equivalently effective way for Russians finally to defang the increasingly voracious beast that America’s Government has become after 1944: simply to move the intended victim out of the beast’s reach — and this would be the way to do that.

If Russia does this, then America will still be able to blitz-nuke Moscow, but no longer able to blitz-nuke Russia’s central command (to behead Russia and thereby greatly reduce if not eliminate Russia’s ability to retaliate effectively). It would fundamentally change the game. Once the capital has relocated there, the chances for America to defeat Russia would be essentially nil. And there would be nothing that the American regime would be able to do about it.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse's new book, AMERICA'S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler's Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world's wealth by control of not only their 'news' media but the social 'sciences' — duping the public.

