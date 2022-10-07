The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia’s military war vs Ukraine’s political war
The Duran: Episode 1400
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The propaganda war from the West has more to do with fear Ukraine cannot win this war. The Russian side has no doubt about the endgame and grind away Ukrainian troops. If Putin wants to destroy Kiev he can do that tomorrow if he wants. This is not the purpose of this war.