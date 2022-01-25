The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

‘Russian Invasion Scare’ Unravels, Ukraine Breaks Ranks with US/UK, Denies Russian Invasion Pending

‘No need to panic’ says Kiev as US embassy sends staff home

Ukrainian defense minister sees no threat of Russian invasion in near future

There is a diplomatic route out of the Ukraine crisis Ukraine will never join Nato, and there will be no war between Russia and the west. The first has long been assured. The second will depend on whether Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden follow the tried and trusted methods of international diplomacy.

What a Week of Talks Between Russia and the West Revealed

Readout of President Biden’s Video Call with European Leaders on Russia and Ukraine

