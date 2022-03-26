in Latest, Video

Russian General Staff Claims Ukraine Army in Donbass Cut off and Being Destroyed

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russian General Staff Claims Ukraine Army in Donbass Cut off and Being Destroyed
https://eng.mil.ru/en/special_operation/news/more.htm?id=12414735@egNews

Alexander Mercouris

2 Comments
norecovery
norecovery
March 26, 2022

I love Mr. Mercouris’s term “wind of hysteria” sprouting out of Brussels — no shortage of ‘gas’ it is the fetid effluvium of exhausted sanctions, demonstrating moral turpitude and utter fealty to the Western overlords.

Tom
Tom
March 26, 2022

I thought we had seen it all with Covid but the MSM Ukraine shit coming out of the presstitudes crap holes exceeds even the Covid crap.

