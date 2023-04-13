The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russian fuel for Ukraine. Milley prepares Russia surrender. Hungary, Cyprus sanctions escalator. U/1
Topic 927
TRADING WITH THE ENEMY
The Ukraine government, headed by Volodymyr Zelensky, has been using American taxpayers’ funds to pay dearly for the vitally needed diesel fuel that is keeping the Ukrainian army on the move in its war with Russia.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Good for Biden pushing Sunak aside. Biden was in Great Britain, not India.
Elensky should be in Israel, not the Ukraine.