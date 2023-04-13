in Latest, Video

Russian fuel for Ukraine. Milley prepares Russia surrender. Hungary, Cyprus sanctions escalator. U/1

2 Comments

TRADING WITH THE ENEMY

The Ukraine government, headed by Volodymyr Zelensky, has been using American taxpayers’ funds to pay dearly for the vitally needed diesel fuel that is keeping the Ukrainian army on the move in its war with Russia.

Alex Christoforou

penrose
penrose
April 13, 2023

Good for Biden pushing Sunak aside. Biden was in Great Britain, not India.

penrose
penrose
Reply to  penrose
April 13, 2023

Elensky should be in Israel, not the Ukraine.

