in Latest, Video

Russian economy strengthens. EU economies in tatters

713 Views 15 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russian economy strengthens. EU economies in tatters
The Duran: Episode 1387

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

15 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
September 21, 2022

I would try to avoid talk about “pretentions of superiority.” The technological world is, after all, pretty much a replica of the creations of Western Civilization. Trains went to China, but rickshaws have not taken over America.

But entities can grow old and fall apart and die. The Egypt of the Pharaohs is not the Egypt of today. But this does not gainsay past greatness. It was there. Father Time, however, will have the last word. I think.

0
Reply
penrose
penrose
September 21, 2022

And we are still stuck in

Evolution 1.0: Random and uncontrolled breeding.
Evolution 2.0: Selective and controlled breeding.

Will we learn? Will we catch on? Ask Father Time.

0
Reply

Russia, partial mobilisation. Shoigu, 300,000 reservists. Putin, this is not a bluff. Update 1

Rolling Blackouts. EU LNG lies come back to haunt Collective West