RUSSIAN DEPUTY FM: Russia not guided by tit-for-tat logic with sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is not guided by the faulty logic of responding in kind to the United States’ sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Chinese and Japanese media outlets in an interview.

“We do not want to turn relations with the US into a zero-sum game. We are not guided by a misguided logic of ‘measures – countermeasures’ when, regardless of the consequences only because our interests are damaged or hostile forces influence Russia, we should repay in kind,” Ryabkov said.

The US Treasury Department added four Russian citizens and one Russian company to its North Korea-related sanctions list on Tuesday. The sanctions freeze all of the individuals’ and entities’ assets subject to US jurisdiction and generally prohibit US persons from doing business with them.

Ryabkov said Washington has placed sanctions on a total of close to 400 Russian citizens and 200 entities overall.