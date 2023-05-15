Russian Advances, Ukr Attacks Slacken; DU Shells Khmelnitsky Explosion, Erdogan Set for Reelection

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Perhaps the location of the ammunition depot close to a civilian population was a deliberate attempt to “hide behind civilians”. If so, it didn’t work.
The reason why Russia doesn’t react in a flashy way, showing off its prowess, coming over as a bit incompetent & weak and going ahead to finish this war once and for all, is because it encourages the cocky West to pour in ALL their arms and ammunition, so as to achieve Goals 1 and 2 of the SMO: demilitarise Ukraine, and demilitarise NATO, And the it’s working like a dream!
Now I can stop worrying about this war because I can follow Russia’s objectives being met in real time. I have already resigned myself to the deindustrialistion of the EU and UK, and the poverty that will bring. The only question remaining is whether the West will be stupid enough to go to nukes. Boots on the ground?? We know what the result of that will be. It was only this morning that I watched the Daily Telegraph YouTube latest update telling us incompetent and useless the Russian forces are. I learned, long ago. two things – that our own… Read more »