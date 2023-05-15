in Latest, News

Russian Advances, Ukr Attacks Slacken; DU Shells Khmelnitsky Explosion, Erdogan Set for Reelection

Report

Alexander Mercouris

penrose
penrose
May 15, 2023

Perhaps the location of the ammunition depot close to a civilian population was a deliberate attempt to “hide behind civilians”. If so, it didn’t work.

zleo99
zleo99
May 15, 2023

The reason why Russia doesn’t react in a flashy way, showing off its prowess, coming over as a bit incompetent & weak and going ahead to finish this war once and for all, is because it encourages the cocky West to pour in ALL their arms and ammunition, so as to achieve Goals 1 and 2 of the SMO: demilitarise Ukraine, and demilitarise NATO, And the it’s working like a dream!

zleo99
zleo99
Reply to  zleo99
May 15, 2023

Now I can stop worrying about this war because I can follow Russia’s objectives being met in real time. I have already resigned myself to the deindustrialistion of the EU and UK, and the poverty that will bring. The only question remaining is whether the West will be stupid enough to go to nukes. Boots on the ground?? We know what the result of that will be. It was only this morning that I watched the Daily Telegraph YouTube latest update telling us incompetent and useless the Russian forces are. I learned, long ago. two things – that our own… Read more »

