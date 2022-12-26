Russia warns Greece against sending S-300 to Ukraine

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Grease is small fry compared to Turkiye. For Russia to mend relations with Turkiye is far more politically beneficial. What is happening now is just a highlight of the relations with Russia over the last decade. Sad.