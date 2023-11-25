in Latest, Video

Russia wanted to end war. Boris, just continue fighting. Trudeau, blame Ukraine on MAGA. U/1

17 Views 5 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia wanted to end war. Boris, just continue fighting. Trudeau, blame Ukraine on MAGA. U/1
Topic 1159

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

The Economy is MELTING DOWN and Here’s What You Need To Know

Criminalising Dissent – Glenn Greenwald, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen