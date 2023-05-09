in Latest, Video

Russia Victory Day, Big Putin Speech, Massive Missile Strike, Bakhmut; Syria Rejoins Arab League, Syria War Ended

714 Views 17 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Victory Day, Big Putin Speech, Massive Missile Strike, Bakhmut; Syria Rejoins Arab League, Syria War Ended
Topic 840

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

17 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Ukraine trapped in narratives as Russian military system gears up

EU has decided to join U.S. ditching both Russia & China.