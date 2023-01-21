Russia Ukraine war latest news & update January 2023 | Geopolitics

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
“…who is India selling the Russian oil? The United States has been a big buyer of Russian virgin gas oil. But then it cannot purchase virgin gas oil directly from Russia, it is purchasing from Reliance Energy and Naira energy in India which prepares the vgo from Russian crude oil. And don’t you think Russia is not aware of it, even Russia is aware of it, even United States is aware as well as fine with it and even India is fine with it. And now even Europe is piling up huge reserves of Russian diesel. It is absolutely crazy to think what’s actually going on but then this is geopolitics.”
HAHAHAHAHAHA
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.