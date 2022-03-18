The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia ‘Tightening Noose’ in Mariupol, Biden-Xi Talks Suggest Pending US-China Confrontation, Russian Central Bank Gives Upbeat Economic Forecast

Exclusive: China never accepts US coercion on Ukraine, will take strong countermeasures if interests of Chinese companies, individuals violated

An anonymous official told the Global Times that at the request of the US, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden will hold a phone call to exchange views on China-US relations and the Ukraine situation; out of considerations of bilateral relations, promoting peace talks and urging the US to take right stance, China accepted the proposal.

Xi urges US, NATO to talk with Russia, opposes indiscriminate sanctions

Chinese President Xi Jinping encouraged the US and NATO to have conversations with Russia to solve the problems behind the Ukraine crisis, and expressed opposition to indiscriminate sanctions, during his video meeting with US President Joe Biden on Friday.

Concert marking the anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: "We, the multi-ethnic nation of the Russian Federation, united by common fate on our land…" These are the first words of our fundamental law, the Russian Constitution. Each word has deep meaning and enormous significance. On our land, united by common fate.

Statement by Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina in follow-up to Board of Directors meeting on 18 March 2022 | Bank of Russia

When making our decisions, we will consider the need to carry out a large-scale structural transformation of the economy. We will pursue our monetary policy in such a way as to ensure that the economy has sufficient time to adjust to the new external conditions, while keeping in mind that inflation should be brought back to the target in 2024.

