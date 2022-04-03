The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Strikes Odessa, Discusses ‘Evacuation of Westerners’ from Mariupol, WSJ Reveals Scholz Failure Pre-War Negotiations
Russia to provide assistance in evacuation of foreigners from Mariupol – Defense Ministry
Treaty with Ukraine not ready to be discussed at highest level – Russia’s chief negotiator
Vladimir Putin’s 20-Year March to War in Ukraine—and How the West Mishandled It
In early November, months before the war began, CIA Director William Burns visited Moscow to deliver a warning: The U.S. believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing to invade Ukraine. If he went ahead, he would face crippling sanctions from a united West.
