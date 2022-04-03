in Latest, Video

Russia Strikes Odessa, Discusses ‘Evacuation of Westerners’ from Mariupol, WSJ Reveals Scholz Failure Pre-War Negotiations

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Strikes Odessa, Discusses ‘Evacuation of Westerners’ from Mariupol, WSJ Reveals Scholz Failure Pre-War Negotiations
News Topic 454

Russia to provide assistance in evacuation of foreigners from Mariupol – Defense Ministry

No Title

No Description

Treaty with Ukraine not ready to be discussed at highest level – Russia’s chief negotiator

No Title

No Description

Vladimir Putin’s 20-Year March to War in Ukraine—and How the West Mishandled It

Vladimir Putin’s 20-Year March to War in Ukraine-and How the West Mishandled It

In early November, months before the war began, CIA Director William Burns visited Moscow to deliver a warning: The U.S. believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing to invade Ukraine. If he went ahead, he would face crippling sanctions from a united West.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Khan outsmarts regime changers. China trolls West. Plan floated to steal Russia’s $300B. Update 2