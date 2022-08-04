Russia Storms Ukraine Defences in Donbass, Zelensky Admits Outgunned, Speaks of ‘Hellish’ Condition

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Storms Ukrainian Defences in Donbass, Zelensky Admits Ukraine Outgunned, Speaks of ‘Hellish’ Condition for Kiev Troops
News Topic 572
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.