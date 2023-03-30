The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Storms Central Bakhmut; Kiev, US in Denial; Zelensky Depressed; Putin Upbeat Russia Economy; EU NatGas Cuts
Topic 803
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
For years, Sergey Glaziez has urged lower interest rates to incentivize domestic industries and stimulate domestic production, pointing, as an example, to China’s enormous economic development. Putin has always been cautious, but now with healthy reserves, and a stronger domestic infrastructure, the timing seems right
How about outlawing interest altogether, and issued debt-free and interest-free money.
Interest is a trick played on gullible nations by the Synagogue of Satan, who leeches off nations, and eventually destroy nations by fiddling with the interest rates, thus holding the nation to ransom.