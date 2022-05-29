The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia ‘Storming Severodonetsk’, EU Leaders Call Putin as West Runs Out of Options
The Donald and the Kremlin Don: how Trump’s toxic legacy helps Putin | Simon Tisdall
Even by Donald Trump’s chaotic standards, the ” comprehensive peace agreement ” for Afghanistan signed by the US in Doha in February 2020 was a huge own goal. The pact posited no binding ceasefire, no power-sharing requirements, and no political roadmap. In return for some mumbo-jumbo about al-Qaida, Trump pledged total, unconditional US and Nato withdrawal within 14 months.
Putin to the West, EU CHECK MATE !! Enough said..