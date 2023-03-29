in Latest, Video

Russia Speeds Bakhmut Advance, Strikes Ukraine Rear, Ukraine Shells Melitopol; Russia Weapons Output

2.7k Views 63 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Speeds Bakhmut Advance, Strikes Ukraine Rear, Ukraine Shells Melitopol; Russia Claims Big Rises Weapons Output
Topic 802

What Ukraine needs to learn from Afghanistan

By Jeffrey D. Sachs The greatest enemy of economic development is war. If the world slips further into global conflict, our economic hopes and our very survival could go up in flames. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists just moved the hands of the Doomsday Clock to a mere 90 seconds to midnight.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

63 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia obsession drives Blinken to warn India ahead of G20

Russell Bentley in Donbass Reports Putin’s Incompetency in Ukraine’s War (Bentley is an intensely anti-nazi American volunteer who has been — and is — fighting on the pro-Russia side in Donbass against Ukraine’s Army and NATO)