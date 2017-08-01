Russia sets record in TANK BIATHLON

Every summer Russia holds an Olympic style games….for tanks from around the world

Originally published on RussiaFeed

Every summer, Russia holds the International Tank Biathlon where international teams compete in races for speed, accuracy and endurance. It’s a lot like Olympic track events….only with tanks.

Russia has claimed first prize for both accuracy and speed with some of Russia’s newest tank models on display in full force.

Major-General Dmitry Gorbatenko who is one of the competition’s judges has stated,

“As of today, the first crew of the Russian tank biathlon team has shown the very highest result – this is in fact the best figure for all the years of the tank competition on this track”.

Should this become an Olympic Sport? We certainly think so.