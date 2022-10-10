Russia sends strong message, will they listen?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I don’t know where Alexander get’s is information from, but you can bet your house on it that it is bang on .As he says this, just happen over night, it’s been in the bag for some time, I said in an article, Russia would not be rushed, but events will happen, and what an event. Best news for a while. What are all these anti Russia bloggers going to say now, NICE ONE PUTIN?