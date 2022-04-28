in Latest, Video

Russia says Poland plans to occupy west Ukraine. Biden, Trudeau plan to seize assets. Update 2

116 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia says Poland plans to occupy west Ukraine. Biden, Trudeau plan to seize assets. Update 2
Topic 518

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

UK/U.S. Regime Now Goes for the Kill Against Both Russia & China. Is ‘Nuclear Primacy’ likely to be reached soon?

EU Companies ‘Agreeing to Gas for Roubles’, Putin Gives Strong Warning to West, Russia Claims Ukraine Defences ‘Cracking’