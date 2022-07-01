The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia ‘Rounding Up’ Ukrainian Troops in Donbass as UK Media for First Time Criticises Ukraine’s Military Tactics
Elensky’s political inexperience, his incompetence, egocentrism, Hollywood-style behaviour, refusal to listen to his generals, and his apparent lack of reason, as well as meddling by Boris Johnson, and ongoing counterproductive interference by the US, EU, and Nato, have killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and many citizens. I hope there will be a day of reckoning for him because he will deserve it.
